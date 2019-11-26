Accident injures four, snarls traffic on Decarie
At least two cars collided on Decarie in NDG, sending four people to the hospital and snarling traffic on Tuesday night.
The accident happened on the highway near Sherbrooke St. around 7 p.m., according to provincial police. One person lost control of their vehicle and hit another.
Paramedics transported four people to the hospital, according to Urgences-Sante. One of them, a woman, was critically injured, according to the SQ. Firefighters used the jaws of life to remove the woman from the vehicle, police added.
One woman in critical condition and four other people were transported to hospital after a car accident on Highway 15 southbound near Sherbrooke. The police department's accident reconstruction unit is handling the investigation. @CTVMontreal https://t.co/OWwjSZX9yt pic.twitter.com/7xa25GN0BH— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 27, 2019
The crash closed three out of four of the highway's southbound lanes near Sherbrooke St. for several hours. The lanes were still closed as of 9:30 p.m.
Traffic extended North from the accident to Monkland Ave. at one point on Tuesday.
Police are meeting with witnesses to understand what happened.
