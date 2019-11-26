Accident injures four, snarls traffic on Decarie

At least two cars collided on Decarie in NDG, sending four people to the hospital and snarling traffic on Tuesday night.

The accident happened on the highway near Sherbrooke St. around 7 p.m., according to provincial police. One person lost control of their vehicle and hit another.

Paramedics transported four people to the hospital, according to Urgences-Sante. One of them, a woman, was critically injured, according to the SQ. Firefighters used the jaws of life to remove the woman from the vehicle, police added.

The crash closed three out of four of the highway's southbound lanes near Sherbrooke St. for several hours. The lanes were still closed as of 9:30 p.m.

Traffic extended North from the accident to Monkland Ave. at one point on Tuesday.

Police are meeting with witnesses to understand what happened.