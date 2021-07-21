Accused in attempted murder of Montreal police officer to undergo mental health assessment

The man accused of attempting to kill a Montreal police officer last January will undergo a mental health assessment.

The 30-day assessment for 21-year-old Ali Ngarukiye will be done at the Philippe-Pinel National Institute of Legal Psychiatry in Montreal, at the request of his lawyer, Lloyd Fischler.

"We're going to have to see what the findings are before we make any decisions in the case," Fischler told CTV News on Wednesday.

The Crown did not object to the request.

Ngarukiye remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 19.

Ngarukiye, of Toronto, was arrested in March after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the Jan. 28 attack on Const. Sanjay Vig.

The accused is also charged with intentionally discharging a prohibited firearm, disarming a peace officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer and theft of a vehicle.

The evidence collected at the scene of the crime also cleared Mamadi Camara of any wrongdoing after he was wrongfully accused of the attack that led to his incarceration for six days.

Camara has since launched a $1.2 million lawsuit against the police -- on behalf of himself, his family and some neighbours -- for his wrongful arrest.