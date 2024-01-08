Accused in Montreal fatal New Year's hit-and-run detained, case put off until Feb. 14

The family of one of the men killed in an alleged hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal attended a court appearance on Monday for the accused, saying they wanted to make sure justice is served.

Just after 1 a.m. the morning of Jan. 1, Augustin Wesley Katimba, 30, and Michael Chintakis, 31, were struck by a car and killed. Katimba, a Namibian man, was walking home from church; Chintakis was heading to a friend's house to attend a New Year's gathering.

Police say 23-year-old Antoine Dubuc hit the two men at high speed then fled the scene, first in his car then on foot.

On Monday at the Montreal courthouse, Chintakis's cousin, Natacha Papadakis, told reporters she wanted to be in the courtroom to see the accused and get answers. One week removed from the alleged hit-and-run, Chintakis's body had not been released to the family.

"We want to make sure that the justice system doesn't fail Michael," Papadakis said. "We want some sort of reassurance that things are being done as they should and (the accused) gets what he deserves."

Dubuc will remain detained until at least next month; he appeared briefly by video at the courthouse, where his case was postponed until Feb. 14. He is facing six charges, including dangerous driving causing death, fleeing the scene of a deadly collision and impaired driving causing death.

Dubuc's lawyer told the court he needed additional evidence and results from blood work before a bail hearing.

Katimba celebrated his birthday on Dec. 31, the day before he was killed. A GoFundMe launched on behalf of the married father of two children — aged one and four — described the man as a devoted Christian. He worked as a nurse who was passionate about his profession.

"He worked tirelessly through the COVID pandemic putting his life on the line for his patients," the fundraiser noted. The money will go toward repatriating his body to Namibia and help offset the travel costs for his wife and children.

On Sunday evening, a candlelight vigil was held for Katimba and Chintakis near the intersection where they were killed in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Papadakis said at the courthouse on Monday that she had spoken with Katimba's widow at the vigil.

"I wanted to reassure her that Michael was a good person and that if they were crossing the street together, he would have wished (Katimba) Happy New Year," Papadakis said, adding she told her Katimba would have done the same.

Chintakis would have celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday. An online fundraiser to pay for funeral costs and a memorial blew past its $20,000 goal.

On Monday, Chintakis's best friend Spiro Illias said any funds in excess of $20,000 will go to Katimba's family.

"We're donating the excess proceeds to (Katimba's) family so he can have a nice burial," Illias said. "He's a heavenly brother with Mike and Mike wouldn't want one extra flower on his grave before (Katimba) is buried."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.