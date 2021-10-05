Accused in Quebec Amber Alert case refuses to appear in court

A court appearance for a man who allegedly fled with his three-year-old child at the end of August in Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region was delayed Tuesday morning after the accused refused to appear.

The 36-year-old man, who was the subject of a five-day manhunt that triggered an Amber Alert to find the toddler, would not appear before Quebec Court Judge Jules Berthelot at the Matane courthouse.

Judge Berthelot postponed the hearing until early afternoon. He asked correctional officers at the Rimouski detention center to transport the accused to the Matane courthouse so that he could appear in person, rather than by videoconference, as originally planned.

The accused had been at the centre of an intense search by Quebec provincial police in a forest surrounding Sainte-Paule, a village of a little more than 200 inhabitants, between Aug. 31 and the moment when the police finally located him in a residence in the municipality on Sept. 4.

The man surrendered the next day, after a 24-hour standoff during which he allegedly fired shots. The three-year-old boy was recovered safely by police.

The 36-year-old man is currently facing a charge of discharging a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous act. Two other charges are expected to be filed against him Tuesday afternoon.

- This report by the Local Journalism Initiative was first published in French on Oct. 5, 2021.