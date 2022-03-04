iHeartRadio
Accused neo-Nazi sympathizer's comments on blog were ironic, lawyer argues

Gabriel Sohier Chaput, who also went by the “Zeiger” alias online, was charged with the wilful promotion of hatred and was accused of attempting to recruit others to join the neo-Nazi movement. (CTV News file)

The lawyer for accused neo-nazi sympathiser Gabriel Sohier-Chaput tried to downplay her client’s actions by arguing that his writings for the far right blog The Daily Stormer may have been in bad taste, but do not constitute a criminal act.

Sohier-Chaput has pleaded not guilty to one count of willfully promoting hatred toward an identifiable group.

In her closing arguments, lawyer Helene Poussart tried to convince justice Manuel Del Negro that her client was being ironic in his comments. She said they were not anti-Semitic but meant instead to make a statement about political correctness.

Sohier-Chaput’s article called for “Nazism everywhere.”

He’s been identified by anti-hate groups as a prominent voice of the Neo Nazi movement. He was also seen taking part in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, where one person was killed.

The prosecution will make its closing arguments when the case resumes on July 8. 

