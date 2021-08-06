Active COVID-19 numbers in Quebec continue to rise, but hospitalizations and ICU cases drop

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Quebec surpassed 1,500 on Friday, while deaths and hospitalizations remain stable.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) reported 86 more active cases, bringing the total to 1,558. The last time active cases have been over 1,500 was June 18 with 1,546.

The province also has 218 new positive infections, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 378,680.

The 72 cases that were under investigation on Thursday were removed from the overall total after officials realized a technical issue caused them to be added in Montreal.

The number of those who have recovered from the disease rose to 365,881, which is 131 more than on Thursday.

After no new COVID-19 related deaths since July 26, Quebec added one death, bringing the total to 11,241.

Hospitalizations dropped by three on Friday; the number of patients receiving care for COVID-19 in Quebec is now 57. Of those, 15 people are in intensive care, a decrease of one.

On Aug. 4, 18,221 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health care professionals administered 53,276 more doses of vaccine, including 51,911 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 11,356,853 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec and 42,765 Quebecers got a jab outside the province.

Data from Aug. 5 notes that 6,275,077 people (84 per cent of the eligible population) have received a first dose of vaccine and 5,108,905 people (68 per cent) have received both.

Quebec's health minister says 11,519 people booked an appointment yesterday for a first dose of the vaccine, which is "double" the number in previous days. https://t.co/mAJcIiuaVa

After Quebec officials announced it would be implementing vaccine passports, the province confirmed 11,519 people booked an appointment for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine -- "double" the number in previous days.

VARIANT TRACKER

Quebec reported 38 more confirmed COVID-19 variant cases on Fridayx, bringing that total to 8,662.

Of the new variant cases, 33 were the B.1.617 (Delta) variant and four were the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant. One more P.1 (Gamma) variant was also reported.