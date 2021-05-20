Activist, former Alouette Balarama Holness announces candidacy for Montreal mayoralty

Activist, jurist and former Montreal Alouette cornerback Balarama Holness has announced his run for mayor of Montreal.

The 37-year-old joins incumbent mayor Valérie Plante and former mayor Denis Coderre in the race.

Also vying for the seat are Gilbert Thibodeau (Action Montréal), Jean-François Cloutier (Équité Montréal) and Marc-Antoine Desjardins (Ralliement pour Montréal).

Holness is running under his new party name, Movement Montreal, and promises a “new approach to political organizing, campaigning and policy-making (to) prioritize peoples’ needs, support their aspirations and give them a voice.”

Holness insists his party is an alternative to the status quo, running under the slogan 'People before politics.' He has long been a vocal advocate for underpriviledged people of colour, often speaking out about injustice and systemic racism.

“Montrealers expect a fairer government that understands the struggles that small business owners, seniors, youth and Montrealers from all backgrounds have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic," he stated. "They expect more from their politicians and I am here to deliver results.”

If elected, Holness says he plans to focus his energy on job security, affordable housing and accessible public transportation, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. He adds his hope is to involve the everyday person in the decision-making process.

“We need to hear directly from Montrealers. Too many political parties assume what their constituents want and need," he said. "We are here to change that by putting Montrealers at the heart of our campaign.”

The municipal elections are set for November 7.