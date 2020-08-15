Adam Lambert headlines final day of COVID-friendly Montreal Pride Festival

A very unusual Montreal Pride Festival will wrap up on Sunday with a slate of online and televised events, a far cry from the usual parties and parade.

Organizers said that despite the high profile events being cancelled this year due to COVID-19, they do hope people will tune in at home and still show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Among the big names lined up is Queen singer Adam Lambert, who, along with Canadian rapper Backxwash, will star in a performance exclusive to Montreal Pride at 7 p.m. on the Pride Festival's Facebook page.

Lambert wasn't the only big international name to take part in this year's event, as famed American singer Melissa Etheridge performed on Tuesday.

Other performers include Quebec singer Mathieu Samson, singer Heidu Jutras, Floraa and Khate Lessard.

A full listing of events is available on the Montreal Pride website.