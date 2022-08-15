Adapted transit users in Montreal concerned over service cuts

Montrealers with mobility needs say they are feeling increasingly isolated by changes to adapted transport services.

The local transit authority, the STM, announced last week that a labour shortage in the taxi industry means it will scale back transport services for people who use adapted transit.

"I know how significant this may be for your life and activities," said STM general director Marie-Claude Léonard in an announcement Monday, adding that the organization is working hard to resume service.

For now, users will need to plan around fewer available trips, and optional companions likely won't be able to ride with them.

That has a severe impact on Sandra Gualtieri and Adam Tryhorn. Both use wheelchairs, and support worker Shelby Johnson helps ensure they can run errands and get to appointments.

"I use paratransit for everything. Groceries, shopping, medical appointments, all of which I need to bring a companion with me to assist me," said Gualtieri.

"It's just denying someone their right to leave their homes," said Johnson, adding she may have to meet them there. "If I'm going to just have to travel separately, like, just take a different bus or a metro, and if it takes longer, they just have to wait for me to get there, and pay for it out of my own pocket?"

While they can still get around on their own, Tryhorn fears some people won't be able to attend appointments at all.

"As for the medical issue, a lot of people won't be able to go to their medical appointments if they don't have someone to help them," he said.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said the city will look at ways it can help to alleviate pressure on the transit system.

"If you're living with a disability, it's already hard enough. So having the ability to use public transport is so important," she said.

The STM told CTV News that while it's trying to resume service, people with mobility needs should try to limit their travels to less busy times and use the metro or buses when possible.