Adapting to climate change is the 'first battle' of the CAQ's new generation

New youth wing president Aurélie Diep is calling on the government to invest in adapting to climate change and that it is the "first battle" to be fought by the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Youth Commission.

Diep will be elected by acclamation later on Saturday at the CAQ's Commission de la Relève (CR-CAQ) conference, which is bringing together around 100 young people in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.

"We really want to say to the government: look, things may get worse and worse. So we can try to anticipate what's going to happen, to build our roads, our infrastructure, our houses, whatever, accordingly, so that we don't have to pay for it later on," said Diep in an interview on the sidelines of the conference on Saturday.

"This is our first battle as a youth wing", she added, referring to investment in "adapting to climate change from an intergenerational perspective."

However, Diep stressed that "all the issues are important."

Education, student financial assistance, the economy and pride in being Quebeckers will be among the concerns of the CAQ's youth wing between now and the next election.

The Commission de la relève also wants to "take the pulse" of the population on the ground.

Outgoing president of the party's youth wing Victor Pelletier addressed the party members, who "some don't see as good young people."

A speech Premier François Legault is also expected at the end of the afternoon at the convention of the young CAQ members, which is being held at the convention centre of the Qualitiy Inn hotel, located in the Montérégie municipality.

"We're not always what some people think of as good young people. We're nationalists, we're pragmatists, we want more money in our pockets, and we're not afraid to say so. And we want to solve the climate crisis intelligently," said Pelletier on Saturday morning.

"We're young people who don't necessarily recognize themselves in this preconceived idea of youth, which doesn't represent everyone," he continued, saying that these people will have a place in the CAQ's youth wing.

Earlier in the day, the Minister responsible for Montérégie Suzanne Roy and Louis Lemieux, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-Jean, also addressed the young people.

"It's by getting involved in a political party that you make it what you want it to be," said Roy.

Three main themes will guide the discussions at the CAQ youth wing conference over the course of the day.

Young people will first be invited to talk about the economy, and a panel discussion will then look at the next generation of municipal politicians.

Three young elected officials will address the event: Antoine Tardif, mayor of Victoriaville; Audrey Boisjoly, mayor of Saint-Félix-de-Valois; and Isabelle Lessard, mayor of Chapais.

Quebec identity and nationalism will also be at the heart of the discussions, and young people will be invited to ask the premier questions following his speech.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 9, 2023.