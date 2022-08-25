iHeartRadio
Additional employee information compromised in cyberattack on BRP

The BRP research plant is shown in Valcourt, Que., Friday, November 9, 2012.

BRP Inc. says its ongoing investigation into a recent cyberattack has found additional employee information was compromised.

The Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker says the compromised information includes credentials of employees who used BRP computers for personal reasons.

BRP has asked these staff to change their personal passwords and will be offering credit monitoring services as a precaution.

The company added that there is no evidence that its clients' personal information was affected.

The company previously said the attack was a malware infiltration through a third-party service provider.

It believes that the impact of the attack was limited to its internal systems.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2022.

