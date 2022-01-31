iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Adult in critical condition, two children injured in Longueuil explosion and fire

image.jpg

An adult is in critical condition and two children are injured after an explosion at a Longueuil building, which led to a fire on two storeys.

The two children were treated for smoke inhalation after the incident, and one of them was also burned, fire officials said.

An adult suffered burns to the face. The fire happened mid-afternoon, and by 8 p.m. the adult was still in critical condition in hospital.

Investigators still aren't clear on what caused the explosion on the first floor of a residential building in the suburb, on Briggs St., said Longueuil fire division chief Alain Lessard.

But the resulting fire spread to the second floor. It had been completely extinguished by 8 p.m.

The fire department has now transferred the investigation to police.

Three other people were evacuated from the building, and the street was closed while dozens of firefighters worked on the blaze. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error