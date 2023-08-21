iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Adults and children not injured after vehicle riddled with bullets in east Montreal


Montreal police investigate a shooting in the city's east end after a vehicle with three kids and two adults on board was riddled with bullets on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal police say a vehicle carrying three children and two adults was riddled with bullets in a shooting Monday in the city's east end.

Police say none of the people in the vehicle were injured.

Around 7:45 p.m., police received several 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots near the corner of Desmarteau and Hochelaga streets. "Many" shell casings were found at the scene, according to police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

Patrol officers later found a vehicle carrying the five victims and another vehicle believed to belong to the suspect near the corner of Paul-Pau and Robitaille streets.

The second scene is more than 10 blocks away from where the shell casings were found.

Dubuc said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. 

Police were still examining late Monday evening as their investigation continues.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*