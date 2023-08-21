Adults and children not injured after vehicle riddled with bullets in east Montreal

Montreal police say a vehicle carrying three children and two adults was riddled with bullets in a shooting Monday in the city's east end.

Police say none of the people in the vehicle were injured.

Around 7:45 p.m., police received several 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots near the corner of Desmarteau and Hochelaga streets. "Many" shell casings were found at the scene, according to police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

Patrol officers later found a vehicle carrying the five victims and another vehicle believed to belong to the suspect near the corner of Paul-Pau and Robitaille streets.

The second scene is more than 10 blocks away from where the shell casings were found.

Dubuc said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police were still examining late Monday evening as their investigation continues.