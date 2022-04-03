Advanced voting begins in Marie-Victorin by-election

Residents in the South Shore riding of Marie-Victorin lined up Sunday to cast their ballots as advanced voting began in the provincial by-election.

So far, polls show a neck-and-neck race between the Parti Quebecois (PQ) and Coalition Avenier Quebec (CAQ).

Usually a PQ stronghold, Marie-Victorin’s CAQ candidate Shirley Dorismond is proving to be stiff competition.

Healthcare is a major area of focus for Dorismond, who is a nurse and former union leader.

“The healthcare system is [causing] a big concern,” she said.

Meanwhile, Quebec Solidaire (QS) and the Liberals are trailing behind in the polls.

The PQ believe Pierre Nantal, a former MP for the NDP, will keep up their momentum in the riding previously held by Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier.

It’s tapping into support for Quebec’s sovereignty — a signal to the party’s roots.

“The support for sovereignty is very strong, it’s very exciting,” said Nantal.

The PQ is also taking aim at affordability issues.

“The cost of living is harassing everyone. [This is] why we suggest maintaining Hydro Quebec rates [and the] price of gas. You should have more electric car access, and social housing,” he said.

But for a party that once dominated Quebec’s political landscape, it’s now the third-ranked opposition party.

Some political analysts, like 388 Canada’s Philippe Fournier, say this by-election could spell out the PQ’s future.

“It’s far more important for the PQ to win in Marie-Victorin than it is for the CAQ,” he said.

Early voting closes Monday, with the by-election held on April 11 — six months out from the general election.