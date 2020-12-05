Advocates call for crackdown on Montreal-based Pornhub

By Adam Kovac and Iman Kassam, CTV News Montreal

MONTREAL -- While Montreal-based porn giant Pornhub is pushing back against accusations that the company profits off online child pornography, advocates say the allegations are nothing new.

“This is actually the biggest trafficking operation the world has ever seen,” said Laila Mickelwait of the group Trafficking Hub, which is dedicated to exposing child trafficking on Pornhub. “They are the largest public collection of sexual violence evidence in existence.”

In a statement issued Friday, the company said “any assertion that we allow that is irresponsible and flagrantly untrue.”

That same day, the New York Times published an investigation into the company. According to The Times' report, some videos hosted by the site involve child rape and exploitation.

Mickelwait said she has heard from many victims whose rapes have appeared on the site. Her organization is calling for mandatory age and consent verification for every person in every video uploaded.

“If an individual was caught in possession of child pornography, they would be charged criminally,” she said. “Why isn't Pornhub?”

That question echoes one being asked by lawmakers across the political spectrum. A letter sent to the Canadian justice minister this week was signed by 20 MPs and senators from four political parties, asking why the federal government has allowed companies like Pornhub to operate without enforcement of already ambiguous laws on uploading child pornography and rape videos.

The letter said the MPs and senators are “appalled at the lack of enforcement by Canada's justice system” and seeks to clarify whether the Criminal Code is adequate in prohibiting the publishing and selling of sexually explicit material.

On Saturday, the Quebec Liberal Party called on the federal government and Francois Legault administration to take action, calling the situation "intolerable, scandalous and shocking." In particular, they requested Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault implement article 5 of the Report of the Special Commission on the Sexual Exploitation of Minors, which recommends the provincial government give mandate to experts to produce an opinion concerning the presence of child pornography on sites linked to companies registered in Quebec.

On Friday, Guilbault said she was troubled by the allegations and wanted police to conduct an invesigation. But when it came to shutting down Pornhub, she said she was concerned that another site would just pop up to replace it.

The Justin Trudeau government said in a statement this week that they are working with police and security agencies to address sex trafficking and child pornography.

“How would you feel if you're a victim and the worst trauma of your life is immortalized for money and pleasure on the world's largest porn site?” said Mickelwait. “You'll never escape it because there's a download button, so millions of people per hour could download your rape, could download your childhood trauma, could download your assault and re-upload it until you die. There has to be serious consequences.”

- With files from The Canadian Press