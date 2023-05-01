iHeartRadio
Aerosmith to stop in Montreal as part of farewell tour


Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry, of Aerosmith, perform on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)

Aerosmith will celebrate the rock band's 50-plus years with a final tour, which will include a stop in Montreal.

The band announced Monday the 40 dates for their final tour, called 'Peace Out,' which will kick off Sept. 2 in Philadelphia.

The tour will include stops in their hometown of Boston on New Year's Eve and in Montreal on January 26.

"I think it's about time," said guitarist Joe Perry.

Perry said the group, with frontman Steven Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton, drummer Joey Kramer and guitarist Brad Whitford, learned from the staging and production from their recent Las Vegas residency shows.

Perry believes the time to say goodbye is now, especially with every founding band member over the age of 70. Tyler, 75, is the oldest in the group.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 1, 2023

