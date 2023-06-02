After 100 years, Montreal's historic Corona Theatre gets a new name

Montreal's historic Corona Theatre is getting a new name.

It is now the Beanfield Theatre, taking the name of the independent telecommunications company which is partnering with property manager Evenko.

In a press release, Groupe CH's France Margaret Bélanger said, “this partnership is a testament to Beanfield’s commitment to Montreal’s community and cultural landscape. We look forward to working together to bring even more unforgettable events to Théâtre Beanfield while continuing to honour its rich history.”

News of the name change however generated a landslide of negative reaction from venue patrons. One individual commented, "terrible name. All hail our corporate partners, bow down and repeat the terrible name in corporate ritual."

Another user added, "You might think changing a name helps your company but in these cases, now I had to look into what the eff beanfield was and I will never purchase anything from it. You don't know Quebec well thinking this name change was a good idea."

Built in 1912 by the Duchess Amusement Company, the theatre on Notre Dame Street in Little Burgundy was originally named the Family Theatre. It would eventually be named Corona Theatre after its sale to United Amusements Corporation in 1923.

With files from CJAD 800's Trudie Mason and Noovo Info's Jennifer Gravel.