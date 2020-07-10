After 17 missed games, Montreal Impact heads back onto a transformed field

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Impact was preparing this week to face an old adversary: the New England Revolution.

In fact, that team was one of the last ones they played—in February, during their most recent home game before a long pause.

The game Thursday -- which the Impact lost, 0-1 -- was different, to say the least.

To bring back major league soccer, the team players and staff have been quarantining together, and they say they’re taking it very seriously.

“I'm not going out of my room or hanging around, walking around with other players from other teams just for fun,” said Impact midfielder Samuel Piette. “I'm trying to stay away from that.”

They’ve missed 17 games, so they may be a little rusty. But there are new things to contend with, too—for one, they had to fly to the current COVID-19 capital, Florida.

The world has changed in other ways, too. Before the tournament’s opening game, players took a knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement.