After 2 months of SQDC strikes, negotiations still at a standstill

An SQDC (Société québécoise du cannabis) outlet on Ste. Catherine St. East. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

After two months of strikes, it seems negotiations are still at a standstill between the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) and some of its employees.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the FTQ, represents workers in 27 branches -- 22 of which have been affected by an indefinite strike since May 20.

Members recently attended a general assembly, but their union says negotiations with the Crown corporation remain stalled.

SQDC union members say salary-wise, they lag behind colleagues who have similar jobs at the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ).

Workers who are members of unions affiliated with the CSN have already ratified an agreement in principle with the SQDC, representing members in some 15 branches.

SQDC management has already indicated that it does not wish to negotiate in the public arena "out of respect for the process that is underway with the mediator appointed by the Ministry of Labour."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2022.

