After 3-year hiatus, Montreal Insectarium reopens

It's a new building, and it's now home to more than 2,000 species of insects like the Orchid praying mantis, Umtali flower beetle, or common morpho butterfly.

The Insectarium is now open in the Parc Maisonneuve complex, next to the Montreal Botanical Gardens after being closed for the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors can now follow a route that first introduces them to an insect's senses, such as what a bug's-eye view looks like.

"They’re not just going to see it, they’re going to have a real immersive experience," said Insectarium director Max Larrivée. "It’s one of the rare occasions in the world where the architecture was integrated into the museology."

The Orchid mantis is a particular fan-favourite and a hit with children.

"She loves insects, she likes looking at them and playing with them and stuff," said D'Arcy Sokol of her daughter.

Some were on hand Wednesday to take in the unique beauty of the creatures.

"The butterflies, when you see their wings extend, it’s just a beautiful sight," said visitor Elidjay Ross.

Others used it as a date locale.

"This is definitely a date!" said Sarah Lapin.

Lapin studied life sciences at McGill University, and often finds romance among the bugs.

"The most romantic thing was, we saw two beetles mating, and then a bigger male beetle pulled him off and took his turn. So that was quite something," she said.

The Insectarium refers to its full circuit route as a 'metamorphosis' where visitors are gradually introduced to the species until they coexist with them in a green habitat.

"They emerge from underground, into what we call a giant glass ovarium," said Larrivée. "And instead of looking at them through glass, they coexist with them now, they co-habit with them now."