After 8 Quebec women murdered within 8 weeks, protesters say 'enough is enough'

"Enough is enough. Not one more," chanted those present at a protest in Montreal Friday, one of many held across Quebec at the same time to protest against femicides and violence against women.

The events were inspired by tragic statistics: since the start of the pandemic, 13 Quebec women have been murdered in cases linked to domestic violence, including eight within the last eight weeks, the events' organizers reminded the crowd.

And for each of these murdered women there are thousands of others who live in fear on a daily basis, said the group that organized the events.

It consists of the Alliance des maisons d'hébergement de 2e étape, la Fédération des maisons d'hébergement pour femmes, L'R des centres de femmes, le Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale, and the actress Ingrid Falaise.

In Montreal, the participants -- most of them women -- walked from Park Lafontaine to Mount Royal. Many made the journey in silence.

Several held signs: "We never kill love," and "More listened to dead than alive," two read. Others wore a white ribbon on their clothing or masks.

A woman named Noémie said she was there because she herself was the victim of domestic violence, beaten while pregnant with her daughter.

"I got out of it, but you never really get out of it afterwards, because the justice system is not made for the victims, it is made for the torturers," she said.

She said that by coming out in cold on Friday, she hoped to help make a difference, in her own way.

"By giving my voice and participating in events like this," she said, she wants to make them "be talked about. And that we are not afraid to talk about it."

Miguel Marti said he was there to walk "in solidarity." He also said he believes we don't talk enough about violence against women.

Events were planned in 20 municipalities in Quebec, including Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, La Malbaie, Montreal, Baie-Saint-Paul, Victoriaville, Tadoussac, Baie-Comeau, Sept-Îles, Rimouski, Sherbrooke, Gaspé and Joliette, among other cities.

The organizers took the opportunity to challenge the government on the importance of acting both in the short and long term, in order to strengthen the safety net around women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

Several politicians had announced their presence at events organized in various cities.

The minister responsible for the status of women, Isabelle Charest, marched in Montreal.

Two members of the Parti Québécois, Véronique Hivon and Méganne Perry Mélançon, participated respectively in Montreal and Gaspé.

And Liberals Isabelle Melançon and Maryse Gaudreault showed up to the rallies in Montreal and Gatineau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021. Watch the video above to see Billy Shields's video report from Montreal.