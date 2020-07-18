After a fight broke out in Montreal, a man was stabbed and another arrested

A 38-year-old man was stabbed Friday evening in the Latin Quarter of Montreal.

A fight broke out between two individuals at Place Émilie-Gamelin on De Maisonneuve Blvd. around 7 p.m., according to Montreal police (SPVM).

One of the individuals pulled out a knife and injured the other individual in the "upper body," according to the SPVM.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but police say his condition "was stable" later in the evening.

The suspect was arrested in the park and transported to a detention center.

An investigation is still underway to clarify the circumstances of the assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2020.