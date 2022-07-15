iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

After a pandemic pause, tourism booms in Montreal

image.jpg

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, tourism is booming in Montreal, with visitors taking full advantage of the beautiful weather.

According to SDC Centre-Ville, the commercial development society for downtown Montreal, activity is close to pre-pandemic levels.

"Foot traffic, everything, indicates that we’re at the highest since the beginning of the pandemic," said Glenn Castanheira, executive director of SDC Centre-Ville. "Not yet what we were pre-pandemic. When it comes to the summer months, we are almost there."

Castanheira said 2019 -- the year leading up to the pandemic -- was a record year for tourism in the city.

He says this year isn't far behind.

Watch the video for the full story.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*