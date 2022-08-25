iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

After child dies, another hospitalized, Quebec health officials urging parents to use preventative antibiotics

Daycare FILE PHOTO. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The public health and social services centre in Quebec's lower Laurentians is advising parents of children at a private daycare to use preventative antibiotics after a child died and another wound up in the hospital due to a bacterial infection.

Laurentians health and social services (CISSS des Laurentides) spokesperson Myriam Sabourin confirmed that two children were infected by the Kingella kingae bacteria and that a young boy died in July after being infected with the bacteria.

The second boy, who was also one-and-a-half years old, was treated with antibiotics at the hospital and recovered.

Both children attended the same daycare.

The spokesperson said public health authorities sent a letter to parents of children who attended the daycare and staff members to take preventative antibiotics.

"Kingella kingae is the leading pathogen associated with osteoarticular infection in young children in several countries," reads an article from the Canadian Medical Association Journal. The bacteria typically affects bones and joints in children under four years old. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*