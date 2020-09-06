After delays, Duvernay-Tardif finally gets to show off Super Bowl ring

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has a new treasured piece of bling in the form of a Super Bowl championship ring, but getting it wasn't easy.

Not only did the Montrealer have to win the big game with the Kansas City Chiefs to get his new ring, he had to embark on a bit on a bit of a hunt.

Vacationing in Gaspe, the doctor and offensive lineman documented his search for the treasured jewelry on Instagram.

Originally due to arrive on Thursday, Duvernay-Tardif ventured to a FedEx hangar in Gaspe when it hadn't arrived by Friday afternoon, but the ring wasn't there.

His hunt took him around town. Finally, the ring arrived and the athlete once again took to Instagram to show it off.

Wrapping up a quick vacation with the best delivery. That was such an awesome day! #Worldchampions #ring #ChiefsKingdom Heureux d'avoir célébré ça en Gaspésie! #backtowork

In July, Duvernay-Tardif announced he would not play in the upcoming NFL season, saying he didn't want to risk spreading COVID-19. During the pandemic, he had volunteered at one of Quebec's seniors' residences, which had been hard hit by the virus.