After evacuations and flood risks end, roads remain slick as mercury drops

At the end of exceptional warm weather and torrential rains that forced the evacuation of 266 residents, rivers are stabilizing and water levels are expected to recede on Boxing Day.

"We can say that the worst is over, but we must remain vigilant," said Steve Boivin, emeritus advisor to Civil Security, in an interview with The Canadian Press.

Boivin warned that the river levels are still very high and that their currents are very strong. Landslides can still occur due to erosion and structures can be weakened.

Residents should be on the lookout and follow the directives of their municipal authorities, in particular to carry out evacuations when ordered to do so, he insisted.

The rains have stopped, the mercury is down and runoff is decreasing, he said.

The recession of the rivers located north of the St. Lawrence should be more or less rapid depending on the size of the watershed.

A few rivers further south of the St. Lawrence are also still on the rise.

The Saint-Charles River, in Quebec City region, is an exception, however, and its level is on the rise.

"It is reacting because it is bigger," said Boivin.

Authorities consider the flooding to be average.

In addition, the Bras-du-Nord, North, Jacques-Cartier, L'Assomption, Montmorency, Nelson, Noire, Ouareau and Sainte-Anne rivers are experiencing minor flooding and will be particularly monitored.

A total of 266 people were evacuated in the Quebec City region, including 207 people at Île Enchanteresse which is located in Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval, around 30 in Quebec City, 20 people in Saint- Raymond-de-Portneuf and five in Lac-Beauport.

With the mercury dropping, the roads are slippery.

Civil security is asking citizens, and particularly residents, to stay at home as much as possible and to limit themselves to essential trips for their safety.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2020.