After girl's death in drive-by shooting, Montreal mayor calls on Ottawa for gun control action

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is calling on Ottawa to take stronger action on gun control after the tragic death on Sunday of a 15-year-old girl caught in the middle of a shooting in the borough of Saint-Leonard.

Plante told the executive committee on Wednesday that municipalities cannot assume sole responsibility for combatting the rise in armed violence and the trafficking of firearms.

She is calling on Ottawa to take action to limit the possession of handguns, as it has recently done for assault weapons.

She is also calling for federal measures to better control the traffic and circulation of firearms in the country.

The death of young Meriem Boundaoui during a drive-by shooting on Sunday evening had drawn new attention to the problem of armed violence in Montreal, which, according to Mayor Plante, has been on the rise for a year.

She said that the city and its police service are, for their part, already taking concrete measures, with increased patrols, the recent creation of a team dedicated to the fight against arms trafficking, and more funding for community organizations that work with at-risk youth in neighbourhoods.

Plante is also asking the Quebec government for more money for mixed patrols, which pair police officers with social workers to answer calls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.