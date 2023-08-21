After nearly 40 years in the biz, Montreal radio's Ken Connors will retire

Long-time Montreal radio personality Ken Connors will retire in January of 2024.

The 'Weekends With Ken' host on CJAD 800 made the announcement on the air Monday morning while filling in for Andrew Carter.

"I've decided to retire. I've been giving it some thought over the last, I don't know, two years -- I started thinking about it maybe during the pandemic," he told CJAD's Trudie Mason.

"I'm not getting any younger and I'm coming up on 40 years in this business," he added, noting that he plans stay on until around January 2024.

Although he's a born-and-raised Montrealer, Connors got his first radio job in 1984 at a station in Kirkland Lake, Ont. He spent some time at music stations in Guelph and Ottawa before returning home in 1989 to work at CHOM 97.7.

He would then go on to hosts shows on Mix 96, 940 News and Q92 before joining CJAD 800 seven years ago to take over weekends for Dave Fisher.

When asked by Trudie Mason how he's feeling about his next chapter, Connors said with a laugh: "I'm scared to death."

"Everyone tells you -- and you've heard this too -- 'when you do retire, you gotta find something to keep you busy and focus on.' I have something that I'm hoping pans out in the new year that'll keep me busy on a part-time basis."

Connors' announcement was met with a flood of messages from loyal listeners through the station's text line.

"Oh my gosh, Ken. What a shock you'll be retiring. I love hearing you on the radio and you'll be missed by all of us! But you definitely have earned this retirement," one message reads.

And another:

"I've gone through great trials through the past few years, your soothing voice did so much to help me calm down. I'm sad that after this year I won't hear it anymore. Thank you so much for your kind and soothing voice. Will miss you."

CJAD 800 is CTV Montreal's sister station.