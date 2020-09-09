After other officials test negative, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will end self-isolation

A day after Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced that she had potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and would self-isolate, she says she has the all-clear.

Plante said in a live radio interview on CJAD on Wednesday afternoon that she will end her self-isolation after those who had potentially exposed her to the virus tested negative.

On Tuesday, Plante, along with several Montreal-area mayors and three provincial ministers, went into voluntary self-isolation after Longueuil's mayor tested positive for COVID-19.

Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent said she will remain in isolation for 10 days following her announcement, after receiving a positive test on Sunday.

Plante had said on Twitter that she was awaiting the test results of Minister Chantal Rouleau, the official who she had been in close contact with, who had in turn had her own potential exposure to the virus.

On Wednesday, Rouleau wrote on Twitter that her test had come back negative.

Je suis heureuse de vous dire que mon test pour la Covid s’est avéré négatif. Je me place tout de même en isolement jusqu’au 16 sept. Je tiens à remercier les employés de la clinique Chauveau qui ont réalisé mon test. Merci de contribuer à notre bataille contre ce virus! ����