iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

After other officials test negative, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will end self-isolation

Mayor Plante mask CP Paul Chiasson

By Selena Ross CTV News Montreal Digital Reporter

A day after Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced that she had potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and would self-isolate, she says she has the all-clear.

Plante said in a live radio interview on CJAD on Wednesday afternoon that she will end her self-isolation after those who had potentially exposed her to the virus tested negative.

On Tuesday, Plante, along with several Montreal-area mayors and three provincial ministers, went into voluntary self-isolation after Longueuil's mayor tested positive for COVID-19.

Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent said she will remain in isolation for 10 days following her announcement, after receiving a positive test on Sunday.

Plante had said on Twitter that she was awaiting the test results of Minister Chantal Rouleau, the official who she had been in close contact with, who had in turn had her own potential exposure to the virus.

On Wednesday, Rouleau wrote on Twitter that her test had come back negative.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error