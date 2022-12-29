iHeartRadio
After Quebec snow plow operator jailed, customers want refunds over uncleared driveways


image.jpg

In Saint-Colomban, Que., near Mirabel, some residents have been clearing their own driveways when they didn’t even think they’d have to.

They signed contracts with SOBO excavation et déneigement, but after last week’s storm no one showed up to clear away all the snow.

The man they hired to do the job has been arrested on several criminal charges and they are now wondering if they'll be able to get their money back.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Rob Lurie.

