After record-breaking temperatures, Montreal under flash freeze, wind warnings

Judging by the number of people wearing shorts outside, it's not that surprising that a weather record was broken Tuesday in Montreal, but residents shouldn't get too used to that summer feeling.

A flash freeze and wind warning are in effect for the Montreal area as the weather is set to go on a bit of a roller coaster ride in the coming days.

Under partly cloudy skies, the city reached a balmy 14.9 C by mid-afternoon Tuesday. The mild temperature broke the previous record set in 2000, when the city saw a high of 10.9 C.

Montreal could break another weather record for Feb. 28 as well, with a forecasted high of 13 C on Wednesday that would blow past the record of 8.3 C set in 2017.

The unseasonably warm temperatures will shift dramatically by Wednesday evening, however. A flash freeze warning is in effect for most of central and southern Quebec, including the Montreal area, with temperatures set to drop by about 15 to 20 degrees in some regions in just a matter of hours.

The weather in Montreal will drop from 13 C in the afternoon to about -12 C Wednesday night.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," an Environment Canada warning reads.

But there's more.

A wind warning was also issued for parts of southern Quebec, including the Greater Montreal Area, for Wednesday evening, with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h expected.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," the weather bulletin stated.

A rainfall warning issued for the Quebec City area also says northern parts of the region can expect between 30 and 40 millimetres of rain.

On Thursday, the forecast is calling for a high of -8 C with a mix of sun and cloud and some wind.

Weather conditions in Montreal will improve going into the weekend, with highs back into the double digits by Saturday.