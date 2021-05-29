After the first night without a curfew, Quebec reports 410 more COVID-19 cases, 12 fewer hospitalizations

As Quebecers get used to a world without curfews and fewer restrictions, the province reported Saturday that 410 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, and seven more people have died due to the disease.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Quebec has reported 369,728 positive COVID-19 cases, and 11,125 deaths due to the disease.

Of the new deaths, one was reported in the past 24 hours, three between May 22 and May 27, one before May 22, and two deaths were reported at unknown dates.

Quebec reports that 354,104 people have recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 662 from Friday.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting that there are 4,499 active COVID-19 cases in the province, which is 259 fewer than on Friday.

Hospitalizations in Quebec dropped for a fifth day in a row on Saturday with the province reporting that there are 12 fewer patients receiving care in hospitals for a total of 373. Of those, 91 people are in intensive care wards, the same number as on Friday.

On May 27, 23,666 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec reports that health-care professionals administered 99,549 more vaccine doses, including 95,505 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 5,405,885 Quebecers have received at least one dose of vaccine, which is 59.1 per cent of the population. Five per cent of the population has received both doses (402,341 people total).

REGIONAL DATA

Montreal remained the only region in Quebec reporting more than 50 new COVID-19 cases daily when it reported 138 new cases (130,989 total).

Monteregie reported 46 new (50,647 total) followed by Chudiere-Appalaches (42 new, 18,840 total) and Outaouais (34 new, 12,168 total).

Two deaths were reported in the Eastern Townships (347 total) and Montreal (4.739 total), and one death was reported in Bas-Saint-Laurent (47 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (351 total) and Monteregie (1,547 total).