After two separate stabbings in Montreal, a man and woman are recovering in the hospital

Two people were stabbed creating two unrelated crime scenes overnight in Montreal.

MAN STABBED NEAR THE LIBRARY

The more recent stabbing occurred near Place Émilie-Gamelin Park, following an altercation between two individuals.

Around 2:30 a.m. a 911 caller reported that a person had been stabbed near Berri St. and de Maisonneuve Blvd. in the Ville-Marie area near the BAnQ Grande Biblioteque. "On the scene, police officers located the victim, a 38-year-old man, stabbed in the upper body," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Véronique Comtois on Saturday morning.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

WOMAN STABBED FOR UNKNOWN REASONS

A few hours earlier, another 911 call, around 11:15 p.m. Friday, reported that a young woman had been stabbed in the tunnel on Saint-Marc St., near Baile St., near downtown Montreal.

"According to initial information, the woman was walking on Saint-Marc Street when she met the suspect. For an unknown reason, the suspect attacked the woman with a sharp object before fleeing," said Comtois. "The victim, a 24-year-old woman, had injuries to her upper and lower body."

She was transported to the hospital in stable condition, Comptois added.

"The scene was secured and investigators went to the scene to analyze it, as well as forensic identification technicians... A dog handler was also called in to assist with some of the searches," said Comtois.

The SPVM is conducting two separate investigations into the two armed assaults.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 14, 2021.