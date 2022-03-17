After years in the making, new English elementary school opens in Drummondville

Students have settled into the new and improved English-language Drummondville Elementary School after years in the making.

The $16 million project is complete with state-of-the-art classrooms and facilities.

“[I like how] they designed the school for kids and friends to have fun,” Grade 5 student Allysun Richer told CTV News.

The old school had become so crowded that the cafeteria was turned into classrooms to handle the growing number of the students. The only bathroom was through the gymnasium.

The principle said walking into the new building for the first time was emotional.

“To see like the gym, for us, was the big ‘wow,’” said Dany Grenon.

Kathy Napier has been a teacher at Drummondville for 23 years, now teaching the children of the some of her original students.

She said the new school has her looking forward to the future.

“When the space is set up in a way that’s flexible, then we have a chance to do things that we haven’t thought of yet, and it offers us possibilities.”

