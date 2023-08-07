iHeartRadio
Agreement in principle for Westmount blue-collar workers


A bilingual sign for City Hall is shown in the city of Westmount on the island of Montreal, Friday, August 5, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

The Westmount blue-collar workers have finally reached an agreement in principle with the city to renew their collective agreement.

However, the agreement does not put an immediate end to their strike.

The City of Westmount and the FTQ-affiliated Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents the blue-collar workers, confirmed the news on Monday.

The 124 Westmount blue-collar workers, who are part of the Syndicat des cols bleus regroupés de Montréal, will first have to familiarize themselves with the content of the agreement in principle and vote on it at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The strike is therefore being maintained at least until the meeting is held.

The general strike began on June 22, following earlier sporadic strikes of shorter duration.

The main issues in dispute were wages and working hours.

The collective agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 7, 2023. 

