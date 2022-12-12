Agreement in principle ratified by Quebec public health union

An agreement in principle has finally been reached between the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) and the union representing some 400 professionals.

The latter ratified it on Monday with a "good majority."

The 400 members of a CSQ (Centrale des syndicats du Québec) union, walked out for three days on Nov. 28, 29 and 30.

Intensive negotiations then began.

The union represents scientific advisors, computer analysts and information officers at the INSPQ, among others.

Salary was the main issue in dispute.

In an interview, union president Étienne Pigeon said that the increases obtained range from six to 17 per cent for the duration of the work contract, i.e. three years, depending on the job title and salary level.

The union also obtained the addition of 36 permanent positions, whereas previously, many were employed under specific agreements.



"This is satisfactory in the context," said Pigeon.

The collective agreement expired in March 2020. The new one will expire in March 2023, which means that negotiations to renew the recently ratified collective agreement will have to start again soon.

"In the end, I'm satisfied," said Pigeon. "There's still a long way to go to get to INESSS (Quebec Institute of Excellence in Health and Social Services), but the only way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 12, 2022.