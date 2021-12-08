Agreement in principle reached between Quebec government, one daycare union

An agreement in principle has been reached between Quebec and the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux, in the daycares it represents.



The agreement in principle will be submitted to the members as soon as possible, the FSSS, which is affiliated with the CSN union group, announced Wednesday afternoon.

"We have worked extremely hard to get to this point. We feel that we have done everything we can to advance the priorities of the workers at the bargaining table, but at the end of the day, the decision is theirs. That's why we will give them the chance to decide as soon as possible', said Stéphanie Vachon, FSSS representative for public daycares, known as CPEs.

The FSSS has been on an indefinite strike since last Wednesday. It was in negotiations with Quebec on Monday and Tuesday and again last night and early Wednesday morning.

Given the length of the consultation process, in the best case scenario, the strike would only end next Monday, the CSN said.

For their part, two other unions representing daycare workers, the CSQ-affiliated Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance (FIPEQ) and the FTQ-affiliated Syndicat québécois des employés de service (SQEES), are theoretically scheduled to go on strike indefinitely Thursday morning.

The SQEES was scheduled to negotiate with Quebec on Wednesday and is still waiting for a call time. The FIPEQ is also on the alert and expects to be called in shortly.

The new agreement in principle with the FSSS may change the situation for these two union organizations that should, logically, receive the same offers as the FSSS.

Compensation is at the heart of the dispute, especially now for kitchen, administrative and maintenance support employees.

Under the latest government offers, educators would be paid $30.03 at the top level, the 12th step. Two steps would be added to the scale.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 8, 2021.