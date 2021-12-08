Agreement in principle reached between Quebec government, two daycare unions

Two agreements in principle have finally been reached between Quebec and two major daycare union groups, the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS) and the Syndicat québécois des employés de service dans les CPE (SQEES).

The agreement with the SQEES, affiliated with the FTQ union, means the unlimited strike that was set to be called on Thursday morning has been postponed.



The unlimited strike at the CSN-affiliated FSSS, which has been going on for a week, continues. And it will continue until the members vote on the tentative agreement.

It's important to note that while the FSSS refers to the 'tentative agreement,' it is not recommending that its members vote in favour of it. It will let them decide.

Usually, when a labour organization talks about a tentative agreement, it recommends it to its members. When they don't recommend it, it's because they're not fully satisfied with it, but they think they got as much as they could under the circumstances.

"We've worked extremely hard to get to this point. We feel that we did everything we could to advance the priorities of the workers at the bargaining table, but at the end of the day, the decision is theirs. That's why we will give them the chance to decide as soon as possible," said Stéphanie Vachon, FSSS representative for the public daycares (referred to as CPEs).

The tentative agreements will be submitted to the members as soon as possible by the unions concerned.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the CSQ-affiliated Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance, which is theoretically scheduled to go on indefinite strike Thursday morning. It met with the Treasury Board at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

QUEBEC HAPPY

Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel said she was pleased with these agreements in principle.

Her colleague, Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe, said he was "very, very, very, very happy" with the agreement in principle.

"These women do a demanding job. These women were not paid enough," he said.

Compensation is at the heart of the dispute, especially at this point for kitchen, administrative and maintenance support staff.

Under the latest government offers, educators would be paid $30.03 at the top level, the 12th step. Two steps would be added to the scale.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 8, 2021.