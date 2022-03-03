Agreement in principle reached with workers at Montreal's Palais des congres

An agreement in principle has been reached at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, where more than 100 workers were threatening to walk out from March 10 to 13, in the middle of the National Housing Show.

The 159 workers concerned will vote on this agreement in principle at a general meeting to be held next Tuesday, March 8, the union said Thursday.

The strike that was scheduled for March 10 to 13 has been cancelled. Notices to that effect have been sent out, the union said.

The content of the tentative agreement was not disclosed, as the union preferred to keep the information for its members, as is usually the case in such circumstances.

However, compensation was at the heart of the dispute.

These workers are members of a union of the Fédération des employés de services publics, which is affiliated with the CSN. They are in charge of welcoming delegates and organizing events at the Palais des congrès.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 2, 2022