Agreements between Quebec and public sector union move to approval process

The approval process for the tentative agreements between the Quebec government and various public sector employee unions is underway.

At the FTQ, which reached an agreement on wages and working conditions on May 29, four major unions have already ratified their agreements.

They are now being put before their memberships and voting should be completed before the end of June.

It was reported Monday that the process is "well advanced," and among those who have already voted, the tentative agreement has been approved by a "very strong majority."

The unions involved are the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the Syndicat quebecois des employes de service (SQEES), the Union des employes de service (SEU 800) and the Office and Professional Employees Union (COPE).

At the Syndicat des professionnels du gouvernement du Quebec (SPGQ), the delegates' assembly has just given its agreement in principle to the draft regulation, which was reached on June 7.

A vote by the 21,000 members of the SPGQ's public service unit will take place from June 21 to 28.

-- this report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on June 14, 2021.