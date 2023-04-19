Ahuntsic-Cartierville on the warpath of spring flooding

A Montreal borough on the warpath of rising waters started to intensify prevention efforts on Wednesday.

The mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante, announced in Cartierville Tuesday that the city was going into intervention mode to deal with flooding due to rising water levels, particularly in the Rivière des Prairies.

The rising spring waters are a concern in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. Dikes have already been installed at the end of streets in Cartierville, on the shore of the Rivière des Prairies, notably on Notre-Dame-des-Anges Street, where Plante held her press conference.

Flanked by Richard Liebmann, director of the Montreal Fire Department (SIM), Plante hammered home the point: "We are ready to act with all our colleagues; there is the fire department, but also the blue-collar workers."

"It's a small team of eight people to start doing interventions on Crevier and Cousineau streets and the bike path behind the canoe club," said Dominique Paquin, director of public works for the borough, in an interview with the Journal des voisins (JDV).

On Wednesday, 25 people were assigned to install dikes, which requires a lot of sand.

"At the borough, we use mostly bulk sand, between 100 and 200 tons at first. Then as time goes on, if more is needed, additional quantities may have to be added," assured Paquin.

The decision to go into intervention mode means more personnel in the field.

"We're opening the Emergency Measures Coordination Centre in the field with different missions to ensure we support the population. To ensure that people are prepared to protect their property, but also to ensure that the boroughs can protect the plazas and the streets, and make sure that we're prepared for rising rivers," Liebmann said at a press conference.

LEARNING FROM PAST EXPERIENCES

Since 2017, Montreal's waterfront neighbourhoods have regularly faced significant flooding risks.

"In 2017, or even in 2019, we learned many lessons. Despite the fact that the flows were higher in 2019 than in 2017, we still had much less impact, and we are even more prepared today than we were before," said SIM Director Liebmann.

In 2019, a giant dike was erected at the end of Cousineau Street in Cartierville, protecting residents still reeling from the 2017 disaster.

"It is important to mention that in 2019, compared to 2017, we had much more help from the Civil Security Center. The military was deployed here in the borough to give us a hand putting up some levees. This allowed us to focus on the street ends and protect our entire sewer system," said Paquin.

The director of public works for Ahuntsic-Cartierville says past floods provided valuable experience.

"We are much better equipped to plan our interventions based on the information we have, especially from civil security. The access to information is more efficient, and we have a better knowledge of the phenomenon," he said.

"There are government and city websites for trends in river levels. We've been tracking all of that from the beginning of March, and we're starting to monitor it. We're paying close attention until the end of the flood period," said Paquin.

That vigilance will continue until about mid-May.

- This report by Journal des voisins / The Local Journalism Initiative was first published in French on April 19, 2023