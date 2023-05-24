iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

AI guru Yoshua Bengio says regulation too slow, warns of 'existential' threats


image.png

Artificial intelligence pioneer Yoshua Bengio says regulation in Canada is on the right path, but advancing along it far too slowly.

Speaking to reporters in Montreal, the Universite de Montreal professor said he backed a bill tabled in the House of Commons last June that adopts a more general, principles-based approach to AI guardrails and leaves details to a later date.

Ottawa has said the act known as Bill C-27 will come into force no sooner than 2025, a timeline Bengio deemed far too slow.

He is calling on the federal government to begin rolling out rules immediately against certain threats, such as the so-called counterfeiting of humans using AI-driven bots.

Addressing a creative business conference Wednesday, Bengio warned that AI systems, including those that incorporate tools from large language models such as ChatGPT, pose an existential risk.

Criticized as vague by some legal experts, the Liberals' Artificial Intelligence and Data Act lays out a framework for responsible AI development that aims for agility amid the technology's constant evolution, while banning malicious use and establishing an oversight body and financial penalties.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*