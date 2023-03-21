iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Air Canada announces its registration under Bill 96


The Air Canada logo is seen on a hangar at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air Canada has announced its voluntary registration with the Office québécois de la langue française under the Charter of the French Language, following several months of discussions with the Office.

Last Thursday, Canadian National Railway Company (CN) announced that it registered under Quebec's Official and Common Language Act, known as Bill 96.

In a brief three-sentence press release, Air Canada said it was proud of its commitment to the French language in Quebec and throughout its global network. The Montreal-based company explains that its gesture reflects its desire to contribute to the protection, promotion and influence of the French language, in compliance with the Official Languages Act that applies to the carrier.

Last Thursday, French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge welcomed CN's decision to join the francization process, as he said the vast majority of companies under federal jurisdiction with more than 50 employees did. He said he hoped that the decision by CN, also a Montreal-based company, would encourage the few remaining companies to comply.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 21, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*