Air Canada announces its registration under Bill 96

Air Canada has announced its voluntary registration with the Office québécois de la langue française under the Charter of the French Language, following several months of discussions with the Office.

Last Thursday, Canadian National Railway Company (CN) announced that it registered under Quebec's Official and Common Language Act, known as Bill 96.

In a brief three-sentence press release, Air Canada said it was proud of its commitment to the French language in Quebec and throughout its global network. The Montreal-based company explains that its gesture reflects its desire to contribute to the protection, promotion and influence of the French language, in compliance with the Official Languages Act that applies to the carrier.

Last Thursday, French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge welcomed CN's decision to join the francization process, as he said the vast majority of companies under federal jurisdiction with more than 50 employees did. He said he hoped that the decision by CN, also a Montreal-based company, would encourage the few remaining companies to comply.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 21, 2023