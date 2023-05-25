iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Air Canada briefly grounds flights due to computer system problem


An Air Canada aircraft taxis at Vancouver International Airport after operations returned to normal after last week's snowstorm, in Richmond, B.C., on Dec. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air Canada briefly grounded its planes Thursday due to a problem with its computer system, delaying nearly half its flights.

A "technical issue" with the system the airline uses to communicate with aircraft and monitor their performance prompted a halt to operations, the Montreal-based company said.

"There have been some delays as a result, but the system is now returning to normal, and the precautionary ground stop has been lifted," said spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick in a statement Thursday afternoon.

"The effects were limited."

As of Thursday night, 241 Air Canada flights -- 46 per cent of its trips that day -- were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware. That compares with about 35 per cent on Wednesday and 30 per cent on Tuesday.

Another 19 flights were also cancelled Thursday.

Air Canada said it advised Nav Canada and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration of the temporary freeze, which lasted about an hour.

The FAA posted an advisory stating all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights were put on hold "due to internal computer issues."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*