Air Canada buying 18 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft


Air Canada says it has placed a firm order for 18 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft that will be used to replace older, less efficient wide-body aircraft in its fleet. In this Friday, March 31, 2017, file photo, Boeing employees walk the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner down towards the delivery ramp area at the company's facility in South Carolina after conducting its first test flight at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, S.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mic Smith

Air Canada says it has placed a firm order for 18 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft that will be used to replace older, less efficient wide-body aircraft in its fleet.

The agreement also includes options for an additional 12 Boeing 787-10 aircraft.

The airline says it expects to start receiving the new aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2025 with the last one scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027.

The order announced today substitutes an earlier deal for two Boeing 777 freighter aircraft.

Air Canada says the 787-10 is the largest model of the Dreamliner family and can carry more than 330 passengers depending on the seat configuration.

It also has 175 cubic meters of cargo volume.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 25, 2023.

