Air Canada converts options for 15 Airbus jets into firm orders


An Air Canada Airbus A220-300 airliner from Toronto arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Monday, June 28, 2021. The Montreal-based airline plans to resume flights to Japan, with routes from Vancouver to Tokyo Haneda and Vancouver to Osaka, starting next summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Air Canada says it has converted options for 15 Airbus A220-300 aircraft into firm orders.

The airline says the move brings its total number of firm orders for the narrowbody aircraft that will be built in Montreal to 60.

Air Canada says the A220-300 seats 137 passengers in a business and economy configuration.

The airline placed its initial order for the A220, then known as the Bombardier C Series, in 2016, with a firm order for 45 aircraft and 30 options.

It currently operates 31 A220s, with two more deliveries expected this year.

Six more will be delivered in each of 2024 and 2025, with the 15 additional aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2026.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

