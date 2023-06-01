Air Canada flights delayed due to system-wide failure

Noushin Ziafati

CTVNews.ca Writer-Producer

Air Canada is experiencing a technical issue with its flight communications system, causing delays across the country for the second time in a week.

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, the Montreal-based company said it’s experiencing a “temporary technical issue” with the system it uses to communicate with aircraft and monitor the performance of its operations.

“This is resulting in flight delays across our system, but we continue to operate flights at a reduced rate,” the statement reads.

“Customers are advised to check their flights before going to the airport. We apologize to those affected, and appreciate their patience.”

The airline was forced to ground its planes last Thursday due to a similar problem with its communications system, which delayed nearly half its flights.

More to come.