Air Canada Rouge relaunches as Quebec aerospace industry calls for bailout

Air Canada's Rouge airline returned to the skies on Monday.

In a statement, Air Canada announced the first Rouge flight in months went from Toronto to Cancun.

The airline is comprised of narrow-body Airbus aircraft and flies to North American destinations.

Air Canada said all Rouge flights are operating using a suite of biosafety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Passengers are required to wear face coverings on board and are subject to temperature checks before boarding.

The airline also announced the re-opening of lounges at Toronto Pearson, Vancouver and Calgary airports.

In May, Air Canada announced it would lay off 20,000 workers as the travel industry collapsed amid the pandemic. The Quebec aerospace industry, hoping to relaunch, has called repeatedly for federal cash.