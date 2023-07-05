iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Air conditioners on blast: Electricity usage in Quebec closes in on all-time summer high


Electricity usage is high as millions across the province blast air conditioners and fans to combat the intense heat. Photo by Alireza Kaviani:Pexels

Electricity usage across Quebec has nearly reached an all-time summer high, as households and buildings blast their cooling systems to try and counter the high heat and humidity, says Hydro-Quebec.

The utility's projections indicate that by 6 p.m. Wednesday as well as Thursday at the same time, the total electricity usage for the province will reach 22 000 MW (megawatts), said Hydro- Québec spokesperson Pierre-Alexandre Buisson

The reason is simple. Air conditioners, fans and heat pumps are working overtime, he explained.

By comparison, Quebec's usage only reached a peak last year on Aug. 29, when the province used 22 440 MW. July was "globally a little colder," Buisson said.

Customers should not be concerned however about Hydro-Quebec's ability to keep up and keep them cool.

"We have plenty of power to supply them. For context, our all-time record was registered on Feb. 3 of this year, when we reached 42 500 MW," Buisson explained.

A heat warning is in effect for much of southern Quebec, where it’s expected to feel like 40 degrees Celsius.

The heat is expected to continue into Thursday.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*