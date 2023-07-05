Air conditioners on blast: Electricity usage in Quebec closes in on all-time summer high

Electricity usage across Quebec has nearly reached an all-time summer high, as households and buildings blast their cooling systems to try and counter the high heat and humidity, says Hydro-Quebec.

The utility's projections indicate that by 6 p.m. Wednesday as well as Thursday at the same time, the total electricity usage for the province will reach 22 000 MW (megawatts), said Hydro- Québec spokesperson Pierre-Alexandre Buisson

The reason is simple. Air conditioners, fans and heat pumps are working overtime, he explained.

By comparison, Quebec's usage only reached a peak last year on Aug. 29, when the province used 22 440 MW. July was "globally a little colder," Buisson said.

Customers should not be concerned however about Hydro-Quebec's ability to keep up and keep them cool.

"We have plenty of power to supply them. For context, our all-time record was registered on Feb. 3 of this year, when we reached 42 500 MW," Buisson explained.

A heat warning is in effect for much of southern Quebec, where it’s expected to feel like 40 degrees Celsius.

The heat is expected to continue into Thursday.